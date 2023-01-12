Israel's top judge: Govt judicial reform plan is an attack on justice system
Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:25 IST
The president of Israel's Supreme Court said on Thursday that a judicial reform plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government was an attack on the justice system.
Court president Esther Hayut said in a speech that it "is not a plan to fix the justice system but a plan to crush it."
Adopting the proposed changes, Hayut said, would bring a "change in the country's democratic identity."
