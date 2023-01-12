Russia-linked group behind UK Royal Mail cyber attack, says Telegraph
Russia-linked ransomware group Lockbit was behind a cyber attack on Britain's Royal Mail that caused severe disruption to its international export services, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.
Royal Mail, one of the world's largest post and parcel firms which serves thousants of businesses, was still unable to despatch items to overseas destinations as of Thursday, according to an update on its website following the incident, which it reported on Wednesday.
