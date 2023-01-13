Left Menu

Gunfight between security forces, Naxals on outskirts of Ranchi

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-01-2023 00:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 00:20 IST
Gunfight between security forces, Naxals on outskirts of Ranchi
  • Country:
  • India

A gunfight broke out between security forces and Naxals on the outskirts of Ranchi city on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off that five members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were in a forest in the Budmu police station area, a search operation was started around 3.30 pm, they said.

Soon, a gunfight broke out between the Naxals and the forces, they added.

''However, the extremists escaped taking advantage of the forest,'' Superintendent of Police (Ranchi-Rural) Naushad Alam told PTI.

A rifle and live bullets were seized from the area, he said.

Alam said they have received information that some of the extremists were injured in the gunfight.

''We are verifying it,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
3
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
4
China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023