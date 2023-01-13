Left Menu

Chinese embassy in UK: 'Firmly opposed' to Britain's Hong Kong report

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 00:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 00:27 IST
China's embassy in Britain said on Thursday it had lodged "stern representations" about the UK's latest six-monthly report on Hong Kong, which criticised what it called the erosion of freedoms in the former British territory by China.

"It distorted facts, grossly interfered in Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s internal affairs, and seriously violated the basic norms governing international relations," an embassy spokesperson said of the report.

"We are strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to it, and have lodged stern representations with the British side."

