Left Menu

Factory worker stabbed after bumping into 18-yr-old in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 00:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 00:38 IST
Factory worker stabbed after bumping into 18-yr-old in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old factory worker was stabbed after he bumped into a young man in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, police said on Thursday.

While fleeing, the accused, Rohit (18), also stabbed a rickshaw puller.

The factory worker, Ashok Shah, succumbed to injuries while the rickshaw puller, Ganesh Dutt (38), is undergoing treatment, police said.

The incident took place on January 10 when Shah bumped into Rohit, who took out a knife and stabbed him, they said.

Rohit also stabbed Dutt after he castigated him for colliding with his rickshaw while escaping from the spot, police said.

Shah and Rohit knew each other and resided in the same locality, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said information was received regarding two injured people admitted to a hospital with stab injuries.

Rohit was arrested and the weapon seized, she said.

A case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
3
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
4
China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023