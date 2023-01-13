Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Ukraine forces are holding Soledar positions, inflicting big losses

Ukrainian forces in the eastern city of Soledar are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on Russia troops, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Thursday. A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Donetsk region earlier said "pockets of resistance" remained in Soledar, undermining claims that the town had been captured.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 02:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 02:07 IST
Ukrainian forces in the eastern city of Soledar are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on Russia troops, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Thursday.

A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Donetsk region earlier said "pockets of resistance" remained in Soledar, undermining claims that the town had been captured. Zelenskiy thanked two Ukrainian units in Soledar which he said "are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy." He did not give more details.

Zelenskiy also said he had met senior Ukrainian commanders on Thursday and analyzed in detail what reinforcements were needed in the fight for Soledar and nearby towns and what steps should be taken in the coming days. "We also discussed the situation regarding the supply of weapons and ammunition to the troops and the relevant cooperation with our partners," he continued.

