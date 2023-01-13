Left Menu

U.S. talks with Japanese, Dutch to yield no immediate China chip export curbs -source

Upcoming meetings between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the White House on Friday and next Tuesday, respectively, will provide forums to discuss the issue, said a person briefed on U.S. officials' thinking. But, "these visits will not result in immediate announcements and (are) part of our ongoing consultations on these issues," the person cautioned.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 03:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 03:59 IST
U.S. talks with Japanese, Dutch to yield no immediate China chip export curbs -source

The White House will discuss a recent crackdown on exports of chip-making tools to China with Japanese and Dutch officials during upcoming visits, but they will not result in "immediate" pledges from the two countries to impose similar curbs, a person familiar with U.S. officials' thinking said on Thursday. The Biden administration in October published a sweeping set of export controls, including measures tightly restricting Chinese access to U.S. chipmaking technology, as part of a bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

But it has not yet convinced key allies to put in place similar equipment curbs seen as essential to making the restrictions effective, since Japanese and Dutch firms Tokyo Electron Ltd and ASML Holding NV also are top producers of chipmaking equipment. Upcoming meetings between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the White House on Friday and next Tuesday, respectively, will provide forums to discuss the issue, said a person briefed on U.S. officials' thinking.

But, "these visits will not result in immediate announcements and (are) part of our ongoing consultations on these issues," the person cautioned. A key commerce department official said in October that such agreements were coming "in the near term."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
3
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
4
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023