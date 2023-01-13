Left Menu

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 13-01-2023 09:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 09:01 IST
UP: Man posing as CRPF deputy commandant dupes youth, arrested
A man has been arrested for allegedly duping a youth in the name of providing him a job in the Army by posing as a CRPF deputy commandant, police said on Friday.

Bhupendra Singh, who was sacked from CRPF in 2019, was arrested from the Dibai area here on Thursday, Circle Officer Bhaskar Kumar Mishra said.

Posing as a deputy commandant of CRPF, Singh allegedly took Rs 5 lakh from a youth promising him a job in Army and threatened him when he demanded his money back, the police official said.

