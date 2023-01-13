Left Menu

Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Cong cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Escalating its attack over Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhars comments on the judiciary, the Congress on Friday cited his predecessor M Venkaiah Naidus remarks in 2020 in which he had stated that none of the three organs of the state can claim to be supreme as only the Constitution is supreme.Vice President Dhankhar on Wednesday had said one-upmanship and public posturing from judicial platforms is not good and these institutions must know how to conduct themselves.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 10:08 IST
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Cong cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Escalating its attack over Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's comments on the judiciary, the Congress on Friday cited his predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu's remarks in 2020 in which he had stated that none of the three organs of the state can claim to be supreme as only the Constitution is supreme.

Vice President Dhankhar on Wednesday had said ''one-upmanship and public posturing'' from judicial platforms is not good and these institutions must know how to conduct themselves. Dhankhar's virtual censure of the judiciary had come following the apex court's remarks on the issue of the collegium system. Stepping up the party's attack over the issue, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted, ''Mr. Chidambaram has pointedly countered the Vice President's assault on the judiciary by saying the Constitution and not Parliament is supreme. Just a year ago, Mr. Dhankar's predecessor Venkaiah Naidu-garu had said exactly what Mr. Chidambaram has.'' Ramesh tagged an official release of Naidu's remarks at the inaugural session of the 80th All India Conference of Presiding Officers at Kevadia, Gujarat, in November 2020.

In his remarks, Naidu had said none of the three organs of the 'state' can claim to be supreme as only the Constitution is supreme and the legislature, the executive and the judiciary are bound to work within the respective domains as defined in the Constitution.

Chidambaram on Wednesday had said Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar is wrong when he says that Parliament is supreme as it is the Constitution that is supreme. The ''basic structure'' doctrine was evolved in order to prevent a majoritarian-driven assault on the foundational principles of the Constitution, the former Union minister had said. Addressing the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference in Jaipur, Dhankar had again criticised the scrapping of the NJAC Act in 2015 and questioned the landmark 1973 Kesavananda Bharati case verdict, saying it set a wrong precedent and that he disagrees with the Supreme Court ruling that Parliament can amend the Constitution but not its basic structure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023