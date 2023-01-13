China open to foreign firms' opinions, commerce ministry says
China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said China is willing to listen to the opinions of foreign companies including U.S. firms, a ministry statement said on Friday.
In a video telephone call with U.S.-China Business Council president Craig Allen, Wang discussed bilateral trade and China's opening up, saying the country was willing to work with relevant U.S. departments to promote cooperation.
