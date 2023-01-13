Top US general, Pak Army chief discuss current security environment over phone

A day after a deadly terrorist attack in Kabul, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley on Thursday discussed with Pakistan's new Army chief Gen Syed Asim Munir the current security environment in Pakistan and the region.

Gen Milley also congratulated Gen Munir on assuming his new role as Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff during their phone conversation.

''The senior leaders discussed items of mutual interest, including the current security environment in Pakistan and the region,'' Joint Staff Spokesperson Col Dave Butler said in a readout of the call.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing in Kabul that killed at least five people near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital on Wednesday.

The bombing was the second major attack in Kabul in 2023 and has been condemned by the international community.

Gen Milley also expressed his condolences for the people of Pakistan as they recover and rebuild from the catastrophic summer floods, he said.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to express solidarity with the people of Pakistan and share their emotions of sadness during this grave time and for continued support to Pakistan during the arduous rebuilding effort.

Noting that the Pakistani-American community is a ''treasured and intrinsic component'' of American society that feels Pakistan's tragedy personally, and with whom all Americans are united, the resolution said that the Biden administration should act expeditiously to grant Temporary Protected Status to eligible Pakistani nationals who currently reside in the United States.

As a result of flooding in June 2022, one-third of the country was left under water, directly impacting the lives of 33,000,000 Pakistanis. More than 1,700 people have lost their lives, one-third of whom were children, 12,900 people were injured, 20,600,000 currently require humanitarian assistance, and 7,900,000 have been displaced, the resolution said.

More than 5.5 million Pakistanis currently do not have access to clean drinking water, flood waters in many areas remain stagnant, and waterborne diseases remain a major concern as the floods left the country's most economically vulnerable regions imperiled and struggling with a humanitarian catastrophe, it added.

