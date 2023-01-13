Left Menu

SC grants interim protection from arrest to cleric in forced conversion matter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 12:26 IST
SC grants interim protection from arrest to cleric in forced conversion matter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to a cleric accused of carrying out alleged forced religious conversion through allurement.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar directed the accused, Varvaya Abdul Vahab Mahmood, to appear before the investigating officer concerned from January 16 to 28 everyday at 11 am.

''Before going into allegations and counter allegations, let the petitioner first appear before investigating agency/officer between January 16 and 28 at 11 am for interrogation and investigation, every day. Thereafter, matter will be considered on merits,'' the bench said.

The top court said the matter would be considered on merits thereafter on February 13.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that Varvaya is an Islamic scholar and involved in teaching of children.

The cleric had approached the top court challenging the order of the Gujarat High Court which had earlier rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

According to the FIR, the accused, on receiving financial aid and assistance from others, allegedly converted around 37 Hindu families and 100 Hindus by providing them financial assistance and also converted a house constructed with funds from the Government to 'Ibadatgaah', a place of worship.

According to the FIR registered at Aamod Police Station, Bharuch, offences were registered against him under section 4 of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, and provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to charges of criminal conspiracy, causing disharmony and criminal intimidation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023