Maha: Two policemen arrested for accepting bribe in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-01-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 12:43 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Maharashtra's Thane district has arrested two policemen while allegedly accepting bribe from a man to spare him from arrest.

Havildars Yogesh Gokul Deore (36) and Jitendra Bansode (35) from Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police had demanded Rs 35,000 from the complainant, said Madhavi Rajekumbhar, deputy superintendent of police of Thane ACB.

The policemen, both attached to the Achole police station, had assured the complainant that he won't be arrested in a case registered against him, said the official.

On a complaint by the man, the ACB laid a trap and arrested the duo while accepting Rs 20,000, a part of the deal, from him on Thursday night, said Rajekumbhar.

The two policemen have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigations are on, said the official.

