Assam: Suspected dacoit injured in police firing while trying to flee

PTI | Golaghat | Updated: 13-01-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 15:00 IST
Assam: Suspected dacoit injured in police firing while trying to flee
A suspected dacoit was injured when police fired at him as he allegedly tried to escape from custody in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday, an official said.

A police constable also suffered minor injuries, he said.

Golaghat ASP Anjan Pandit said the accused Druno Das alias Akoni was arrested with three others from a car that was intercepted by Dergaon Police on Thursday.

All the four were held on suspicion of involvement in a dacoity, to which they later confessed during interrogation, Pandit said.

While they were being taken to the police station in a vehicle, Akoni said he had to relieve himself and upon alighting, he pushed away a constable and tried to flee, the ASP said. "Our personnel had to fire as he was trying to escape and he was shot in the leg," Pandit said. Akoni is undergoing treatment at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, he added.

