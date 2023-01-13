Father-son robbed of Rs 2.5 lakh near Uttam Nagar

Two scooter riders robbed Rs 2.5 lakh from a man and his father in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area when the two were returning from their shop, police said on Friday.

The incident took place Thursday around 9 pm on the relatively desolate Hastsal road.

The complainant, along with his father, was returning from his shop with around Rs 2.5 lakh cash in a bag, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

They said two people riding a scooter accosted them coming from the front and one of them snatched the bag.

A case under sections 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Uttam Nagar Police Station and teams have been formed to nab the accused, Harsh Vardhan added.

