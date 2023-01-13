Left Menu

Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police suspends 11 cops on duty in PCR vans, at pickets on fateful night

Updated: 13-01-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 15:32 IST
Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police suspends 11 cops on duty in PCR vans, at pickets on fateful night
Delhi Police Friday suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged under a car, officials said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to suspend all its personnel deployed on the route following a report on the accident submitted by an inquiry committee headed by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh.

''As approved by the competent authority, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini district deployed on the route at PCRs and pickets have been suspended in view of the Sultanpuri incident,'' a senior police officer said.

Five personnel on two pickets and six personnel on three PCR vans have been suspended. Of them, two are sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, four head constables and one constable, the officer added. Officials in the ministry had said the MHA also directed the city police to serve show-cause notices to the supervisory officers of the PCR vans and police pickets over their alleged dereliction of duties. Disciplinary action will also be taken against the police personnel who were on duty that night, they had said. The MHA has directed the Delhi Police to file the chargesheet in the case as soon as possible so that the culprits are punished. The police have also been ordered to ensure that there is no let-up in the investigation and fortnightly reports on progress in the probe are submitted to the MHA. Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the accident.

