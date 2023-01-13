Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-01-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 15:38 IST
Maha: Revenue official booked for demanding bribe from housing society
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra's Thane district has registered a case against a revenue official for allegedly demanding a bribe from a housing society, an official said on Friday.

The accused official had sought Rs 20,000 from an office-bearer of the housing society in Navi Mumbai to include its name in the "7/12 extract", a type of land record, he said.

After negotiations, the official brought down the bribe amount to Rs 10,000, but complainant approached the Navi Mumbai unit of the ACB, the official said.

After verifying the facts of the case, the ACB registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the revenue official at Panvel city police station, he added.

