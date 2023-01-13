Polish lawmakers approve judicial reform that could help unblock EU funds

Polish lawmakers adopted on Friday a judicial reform which would unblock billions of euros in European Union funds withheld over an ongoing row between Warsaw and Brussels over the rule of law in Poland.

However, splits in the ruling camp and the president's misgivings may hamper the reform from going through.

The bill will now go to the Senate, where the opposition holds a slight majority. It will also need to be signed by the president.

