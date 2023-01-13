Polish lawmakers approve judicial reform that could help unblock EU funds
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 15:43 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Polish lawmakers adopted on Friday a judicial reform which would unblock billions of euros in European Union funds withheld over an ongoing row between Warsaw and Brussels over the rule of law in Poland.
However, splits in the ruling camp and the president's misgivings may hamper the reform from going through.
The bill will now go to the Senate, where the opposition holds a slight majority. It will also need to be signed by the president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland ready for Russian oil ban, says minister
Poland's conservative premier in favour of death penalty
Germany refuses WWII reparations talks, Poland turns to UN
Poland says Germany refused talks on World War Two reparations
United Cup: Hurkacz downs Wawrinka, Linette clinches final spot for Poland