OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development appointed on Friday a KPMG partner and former U.S. Treasury official, Manal Corwin, to head its tax activities. As the Paris-based OECD's head of tax, Corwin will lead its efforts to co-ordinate implementation of the biggest overhaul of international corporate tax rules in a generation.

The shake-up, set to take effect in 2024 after being agreed by nearly 140 countries in 2020, aims to take better account of the emergence of big digital companies, such as Apple and Amazon, that can book profits in low-tax countries. The first pillar of the two-track reform aims to re-allocate 25% of profits from the world's largest multinationals for taxation in the countries where their clients are, regardless of the companies' physical location.

The second pillar aims to set a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%. Prior to joining KPMG in 2013, Corwin was a senior official for international affairs at the U.S. Treasury in the Obama administration.

