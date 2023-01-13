Left Menu

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development appointed on Friday a KPMG partner and former U.S. Treasury official, Manal Corwin, to head its tax activities. Prior to joining KPMG in 2013, Corwin was a senior official for international affairs at the U.S. Treasury in the Obama administration.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 15:51 IST
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development appointed on Friday a KPMG partner and former U.S. Treasury official, Manal Corwin, to head its tax activities. As the Paris-based OECD's head of tax, Corwin will lead its efforts to co-ordinate implementation of the biggest overhaul of international corporate tax rules in a generation.

The shake-up, set to take effect in 2024 after being agreed by nearly 140 countries in 2020, aims to take better account of the emergence of big digital companies, such as Apple and Amazon, that can book profits in low-tax countries. The first pillar of the two-track reform aims to re-allocate 25% of profits from the world's largest multinationals for taxation in the countries where their clients are, regardless of the companies' physical location.

The second pillar aims to set a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%. Prior to joining KPMG in 2013, Corwin was a senior official for international affairs at the U.S. Treasury in the Obama administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023