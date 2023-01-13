Left Menu

Karnataka HC okays Adiyogi statue inauguration in Chikkaballapura

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-01-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 16:18 IST
The Karnataka High Court on Friday allowed the Isha Yoga Centre's Adiyogi statue to be inaugurated in Chikkaballapura district of Karnataka on January 15.

However, it ordered status quo on any construction at the site.

On January 11, the status quo was ordered following a public interest litigation (PIL) against the construction alleging that it violated rules and laws related to forests and land acquisition.

On Friday, the Isha Yoga Centre approached the Division Bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kingai, and submitted that the inauguration of the centre scheduled for January 15 would be attended by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and others.

The invitation for the inauguration was submitted to the court.

The yoga centre is installing a 112-foot statue of Adiyogi at Avalagurki in the district.

The court was told that no trees would be axed for the event and there would be no construction activities.

It recorded this submission and said the event can go ahead as it was already fixed.

Counsel for the petitioners sought a direction from the court that no fireworks should be used during the unveiling of the statue. Responding to it, the court opined that such events would not be held as it was a programme to be attended by the Vice President.

The hearing of the case was adjourned to February 2.

Stating that the court clarified that Isha can proceed with its scheduled function of Adiyogi unveiling, the Foundation said, ''The Vice-President will unveil Adiyogi - a replica of the first installation of Adiyogi in Coimbatore, as per schedule on 15 January at 6 PM.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would be in attendance.

Six years ago, a 112-foot statue of Adiyogi was unveiled at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, the Foundation said in a release.

Further stating that ''Sadhguru Sannidhi'' would house the Isha Home School; Isha Samskriti, a school for traditional Indian art forms; and Isha Leadership Academy, the release said, ''The powerfully consecrated space will also be home to Linga Bhairavi Devi temple and two 'theerthakunds' (energised water bodies).'' In 2022, Sadhguru performed the 'Naga Pratishtha' or the consecration of the sacred 'Naga' at the sannidhi, the release said adding that over 15,000 participated on that occasion.

