Husband confesses to murdering wife one-and-a-half years ago, say police

A man accused of murdering his wife one-and-a-half years ago has admitted to have committed the crime, police here said on Friday.

Kochi rural police had arrested the 48-year-old Sajeev for allegedly killing his wife and burying her in the courtyard of his house.

''The man confessed to have strangled his wife and buried the body. He claims that he did the crime by him alone. He said the killing took place on August 16 last year. We need to confirm the date. He claimed that he had burned the ropes used in the crime,'' District Rural police chief Vivek Kumar told the reporters today.

According to the police, Sajeev had been under surveillance of a Special Investigation Team, constituted to investigate into the mysterious disappearance of the woman, for more than a year and his arrest was made after gathering evidence.

The preliminary investigation suggested that Sajeev had killed his wife Ramya following an argument over her phone calls.

She was buried near their house in Edavanakkad village near here. The accused continued to stay in the house after committing the murder over a year ago.

The remains were found in the courtyard of the house, police had said.

The accused was preparing for another marriage after convincing his relatives and locals that his wife had left with someone else.

Sajeev had lodged a complaint with the Njarackal police in February last year, claiming that Ramya had gone missing in August 2021.

The SIT shadowed the movement Sajeev who had pretended he didn't know anything.

He was arrested following a scientific investigation, the police added.

