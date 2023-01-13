Labourer killed as wall of under-construction building collapses at Delhi hospital

A labourer was killed and three were injured when a wall of an under-construction building collapsed at a private hospital in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when the labourers were working to remove sand from an area dug up for the basement of the new building at the Balaji Action hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

Around 12 pm, a mud wall in the basement collapsed on four labourers -- Kamleshwari Yadav, Mithun Yadav (21), Amit Yadav (22) and Ajay Kumar Yadav (22), all residents of Godda district in Jharkhand -- who were working there, the police said.

Kamleshwari died during treatment at the Balaji Action hospital, while the other three are stated to be out of danger, the DCP said, adding that all the labourers were living in Madipur's E-Block here.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary and Kamleshwari's family members have been informed, the police said.

A case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Paschim Vihar East police station and an investigation is underway, they said.

