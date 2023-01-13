Rajasthan HC gets 9 new judges

Six judicial officers and three advocates were on Friday appointed as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce the fresh appointments to the higher judiciary.

Advocates Ganesh Ram Meena, Anil Kumar Upman and Nupur Bhati; and judicial officers Rajendra Prakash Soni, Ashok Kumar Jain, Yogendra Kumar Purohit, Bhuwan Goyal, Praveer Bhatnagar and Ashutosh Kumar were appointed as judges.

