Left Menu

11,000 additional bottles of water distributed to six health facilities in Libreville

The U.S. Embassy’s Office of Security Cooperation is proud to support efforts to create an environment where the most vulnerable people in our communities can always have access to clean water, adequate sanitation, and basic health services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Libreville | Updated: 13-01-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 16:42 IST
11,000 additional bottles of water distributed to six health facilities in Libreville
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Gabon

David Mosby, Deputy Chief of Mission at U.S. Embassy Libreville, pursued the Office of Security Cooperation's initiative to distribute 11,000 additional bottles of water to six health facilities in Libreville.

They include the Direction Générale des Services de la Santé, in support of the upcoming campaign on reproductive health and safety in schools, the Association de Protection des Animaux de Libreville (APAL), the Social Centers of Nzeng-Ayong, London, Owendo municipality and Maison de l'Espérance orphanage.

These bottles are timely to support local efforts to ensure access to safe drinking water and sanitation, both of which are essential to the safety of staff and residents in the fight against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

The U.S. Embassy's Office of Security Cooperation is proud to support efforts to create an environment where the most vulnerable people in our communities can always have access to clean water, adequate sanitation, and basic health services.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023