11,000 additional bottles of water distributed to six health facilities in Libreville

David Mosby, Deputy Chief of Mission at U.S. Embassy Libreville, pursued the Office of Security Cooperation's initiative to distribute 11,000 additional bottles of water to six health facilities in Libreville.

They include the Direction Générale des Services de la Santé, in support of the upcoming campaign on reproductive health and safety in schools, the Association de Protection des Animaux de Libreville (APAL), the Social Centers of Nzeng-Ayong, London, Owendo municipality and Maison de l'Espérance orphanage.

These bottles are timely to support local efforts to ensure access to safe drinking water and sanitation, both of which are essential to the safety of staff and residents in the fight against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

The U.S. Embassy's Office of Security Cooperation is proud to support efforts to create an environment where the most vulnerable people in our communities can always have access to clean water, adequate sanitation, and basic health services.

(With Inputs from APO)