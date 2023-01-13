Left Menu

US Defence Secretary meets German defence minister in Berlin on Jan 19: spokesperson

The United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will meet German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht in Berlin on January 19, a spokesperson for Germany's defence ministry told Reuters on Friday. Washington and Berlin have coordinated sending aid and military hardware to support Ukraine in the war against Russia.

US Defence Secretary meets German defence minister in Berlin on Jan 19: spokesperson
The United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will meet German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht in Berlin on January 19, a spokesperson for Germany's defence ministry told Reuters on Friday.

Washington and Berlin have coordinated sending aid and military hardware to support Ukraine in the war against Russia. Last week they jointly agreed to send infantry fighting vehicles. Allies have also proposed sending German-built Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.

