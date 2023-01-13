Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi meets J P Nadda at BJP office in Delhi

Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi met BJP national president J P Nadda at the party office here on Friday.

Santokhi is the second Indian-origin person to be elected as the president of Suriname. He was the special guest of Honour for the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas held in Indore.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge, was also present during the meeting between Nadda and Santokhi. Santokhi is the chairman of the Progressive Reform Party of Suriname. He had served as minister of justice and police from 2005 to 2010.

He also served as chairman of The Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) in 2022.

