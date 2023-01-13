Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi meets J P Nadda at BJP office in Delhi
Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi met BJP national president J P Nadda at the party office here on Friday.Santokhi is the second Indian-origin person to be elected as the president of Suriname. He had served as minister of justice and police from 2005 to 2010.He also served as chairman of The Caribbean Community and Common Market CARICOM in 2022.
- Country:
- India
Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi met BJP national president J P Nadda at the party office here on Friday.
Santokhi is the second Indian-origin person to be elected as the president of Suriname. He was the special guest of Honour for the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas held in Indore.
Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge, was also present during the meeting between Nadda and Santokhi. Santokhi is the chairman of the Progressive Reform Party of Suriname. He had served as minister of justice and police from 2005 to 2010.
He also served as chairman of The Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) in 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jio launches 5G services in Indore, Bhopal
MP: Woman injured after guard's gun goes off accidentally at bank in Indore
President Droupadi Murmu to confer Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards in Indore
Foreign guests to stay with local residents during Pravasi Bharatiya Divas meet in Indore
Foreign guests to stay with local residents during Pravasi Bharatiya Divas meet in Indore