MP: Jail official held in Sehore for bribery

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-01-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 17:58 IST
A jail official in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district was nabbed for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to give an inmate unauthorised facilities, a Lokayukta police official said on Friday.

The assistant jailor of the facility at Nasrullaganj, some 40 kilometres from here, had sought Rs 20,000 from the kin of an inmate in return for arranging meetings etc, the official said.

''He was held in a trap in his house on Thursday night while taking Rs 20,000 from the complainant. We have found he has sought the same amount from the kin of five prisoners,'' Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Manu Vyas said.

He was charged under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe into the case was underway, the SP added.

