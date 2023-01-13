Teacher paper leak case: JDA demolishes part of accused's house built on encroached land

The enforcement wing of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Friday started demolishing illegal construction done in the house of Bhupendra Saran whose name appeared in the recent grade-2 teacher recruitment examination paper leak case.

The action began in the evening after the JDA tribunal rejected Saran's petition seeking extra time to remove the encroachment. JDA chief controller (enforcement) Raghuveer Saini said that as per the site plan, the front setback of 15 feet and back setback of 8.3 feet was to be left but it is covered in the house and the front balconies are under road limits. On Monday, the wing demolished a five-storey building in which the accused used to run his coaching centre. The enforcement wing of JDA found that the Adhigam Coaching Centre building was constructed in violation of laws.

At the same time, the wing also conducted an inspection of Saran's house built on a plot of 141 sq yard in Rajni Vihar, Ajmer Road.

According to the wing, the height of the four-storey building also exceeded the permissible limit of 8 meters.

Saini said that the action was being taken as per the law. The wing had pasted a notice on the gate of the house to remove the encroachment by 5 pm on 11 January. A petition on behalf of Saran's wife was filed in the JDA tribunal seeking relief from the action. They also moved to the high court but their petition was rejected. The JDA tribunal also rejected the petition on Friday, giving go ahead to the enforcement wing to demolish the illegal encroachment. The tribunal instructed the wing to ensure that legal construction is not harmed in the action.

As soon as the decision came, the JDA team started action. The lane in which the house is located was closed for public movement and bulldozers started razing constructions from the front. The house was not vacated when the action was taken. Last month, a total of 55 people, including 37 candidates were arrested in the grade-2 teacher recruitment examination paper leak case.

Udaipur police had intercepted a bus in which candidates were on the way to appear for the exam. The question paper was found from the candidates following which all were arrested. Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka are the main accused of the paper leak case and are evading arrest.

