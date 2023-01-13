Left Menu

4 in custody after woman alleges rape

She alleged that the four sexually abused her two months ago after intoxicating her.The police said they got the complaint on Thursday and registered an FIR.Four were taken into custody based on the FIR.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 13-01-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 18:33 IST
Kerala police on Friday took into custody four people in connection with a complaint of rape lodged by a woman. She alleged that the four sexually abused her two months ago after intoxicating her.

The police said they got the complaint on Thursday and registered an FIR.

''Four were taken into custody based on the FIR. We are recording their statements and investigating,'' the police told PTI.

The woman alleged that the gang abused her in an apartment near here, the police said, adding that the accused were known to her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

