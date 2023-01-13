Ukraine denies Russia controls Soledar: 'Our units are there'
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 18:51 IST
The spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern military command denied on Friday that Russia had seized control of the town of Soledar and said Ukrainian units were still there.
"Our units are there, the town is not under Russian control," the spokesperson, Serhiy Cherevatyi, told Reuters by telephone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Lavrov rejects Zelenskiy's 'peace formula' -RIA
WRAPUP 1-Russia steps up Kherson shelling, dismisses Zelenskiy's peace plan
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia intensifies Kherson shelling
Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian capital, other cities