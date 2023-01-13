Left Menu

Uttarakhand to bring stricter law to prevent use of unfair means in examinations

Their admit cards will serve as tickets, he said.The Special Task Force arrested five persons here on Thursday, including section officer Danjov Chaturvedi and his wife Ritu, for leaking the question paper of the recruitment examination for accountants and patwaris and then selling it to at least 35 candidates a day before the examination, Superintendent of Police STF Ayush Agrawal said.Over 50,000 candidates had appeared for the exam held last Sunday for 563 vacancies.Irregularities have surfaced already in three recruitment examinations held by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission last year.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:00 IST
Uttarakhand to bring stricter law to prevent use of unfair means in examinations
  • Country:
  • India

With frequent paper leak cases being reported in Uttarakhand, the state government on Friday decided to introduce a strict law to prevent the use of unfair means in examinations, making it punishable with even life imprisonment.

The decision comes a day after five persons, including a section officer in the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly leaking the question papers of examinations held on Sunday for the recruitment of accountants and patwaris.

Chief Secretary S S Sandhu said the decision to bring a stricter law to prevent the use of unfair means was taken at a cabinet meeting Friday.

''The new law will make a provision for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment for those found guilty of using unfair means in examinations besides confiscation of their property earned through the practice,'' he told reporters.

Sandhu said the recruitment examination for accountants will now be held afresh.

Candidates who had applied for the exam earlier do not need to apply for it again. They do not have to deposit any fees for it or buy tickets for travelling to the examination centres in Uttarakhand Roadways buses. Their admit cards will serve as tickets, he said.

The Special Task Force arrested five persons here on Thursday, including section officer Danjov Chaturvedi and his wife Ritu, for leaking the question paper of the recruitment examination for accountants and patwaris and then selling it to at least 35 candidates a day before the examination, Superintendent of Police (STF) Ayush Agrawal said.

Over 50,000 candidates had appeared for the exam held last Sunday for 563 vacancies.

Irregularities have surfaced already in three recruitment examinations held by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023