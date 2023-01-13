Uttarakhand to bring stricter law to prevent use of unfair means in examinations

With frequent paper leak cases being reported in Uttarakhand, the state government on Friday decided to introduce a strict law to prevent the use of unfair means in examinations, making it punishable with even life imprisonment.

The decision comes a day after five persons, including a section officer in the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly leaking the question papers of examinations held on Sunday for the recruitment of accountants and patwaris.

Chief Secretary S S Sandhu said the decision to bring a stricter law to prevent the use of unfair means was taken at a cabinet meeting Friday.

''The new law will make a provision for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment for those found guilty of using unfair means in examinations besides confiscation of their property earned through the practice,'' he told reporters.

Sandhu said the recruitment examination for accountants will now be held afresh.

Candidates who had applied for the exam earlier do not need to apply for it again. They do not have to deposit any fees for it or buy tickets for travelling to the examination centres in Uttarakhand Roadways buses. Their admit cards will serve as tickets, he said.

The Special Task Force arrested five persons here on Thursday, including section officer Danjov Chaturvedi and his wife Ritu, for leaking the question paper of the recruitment examination for accountants and patwaris and then selling it to at least 35 candidates a day before the examination, Superintendent of Police (STF) Ayush Agrawal said.

Over 50,000 candidates had appeared for the exam held last Sunday for 563 vacancies.

Irregularities have surfaced already in three recruitment examinations held by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission last year.

