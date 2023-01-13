DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 13

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

** YAMOUSSOUKRO/ ACCRA/ LIBREVILLE - Nikos Dendias, minister of foreign affairs of Greece, will visit Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana and Gabon. (Final day) ** JERUSALEM - Lord Ahmad, the UK's minister of state for the Middle East, has undertaken a two-day official visit to Israel. (Final day)

** BEIRUT - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian meets with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker Nabih Berri during his visit to Lebanon. ** DAMASCUS - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian travels to Damascus to meet with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

** BERLIN - German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach holds a news conference, in Berlin - 1000 GMT. ** ANKARA - Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, and they hold a joint news conference - 1230 GMT.

** WASHINGTON DC - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida joins U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other U.S. and Japanese officials on a visit to NASA headquarters in Washington D.C. - 2130 GMT LONDON - Daniel Petrescu, Chief of Defence of Romania is paying a visit to Great Britain (To Jan 14) LIMA - A High-Level Mission of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) will visit Peru (To Jan 13) BRIDGETOWN/ KINGSTON - Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will travel to Barbados and Jamaica (To Jan 14) CAPE TOWN/ HARARE/ KIGALI/ LIBREVILLE/ SAO TOME - Mevlut Cavusoglu Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey will pay a visit to Africa including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe. (To Jan 14) NEW DELHI - Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali arrives in India. He is scheduled to visit six cities – Delhi, Indore, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Agra and Mumbai, and participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention being organized at Madhya Pradesh's Indore (To Jan 14) ADDIS ABABA/LIBREVILLE/PORTO-NOVO/CAIRO - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Ethiopia, Gabon, Angola, Benin, Egypt, the African Union Headquarters and the League of Arab States Headquarters upon invitation (To Jan. 16) SINGAPORE/HANOI - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki is set to visit Singapore and Vietnam. (Final day) ABU DHABI - Shehbaz Sharif, prime minister of Pakistan, accompanied by a high-level delegation, will visit the United Arab Emirates at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates. (To Jan. 13) KIRUNA, Sweden - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on two-day visit to Sweden to discuss the country's priorities during its EU presidency, running from Jan. 1 to end-June (Final day). PORT MORESBY - Anthony Albanese, prime minister of Australia, will travel to Papua New Guinea to attend the Annual Leaders' Dialogue alongside his counterpart Prime Minister James Marape in Port Moresby (Final day) ANKARA - Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy will pay a working visit to Turkey. HAVANA/ GUATEMALA CITY/ SAN SALVADOR/ LA PAZ - Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenakashi Lekhi will be paying an official visit to Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador and Bolivia. (To Jan. 20) LUSAKA - Zambia Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane addresses public meeting on economic performance - 0700 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, hold a news conference following a meeting in Berlin - 1315 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden conducts talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at White House covering North Korea, Ukraine, China's tensions with Taiwan, and "free and open Indo-Pacific". KIRUNA, SWEDEN - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen visits Sweden for talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Swedish EU chairmanship priorities. PRAGUE - Czech Republic holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 14 WASHINGTON DC - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds a news conference following Friday's U.S.-Japan summit. ABU DHABI - President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol will visit the United Arab Emirates. During the visit President Yeol will hold a summit with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (To Jan 17) ASTANA - Kazakh Senate Election. TUNISIA - 13th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2023. (To Jan. 22) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 15 ** BERN - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting 2023 and visit Switzerland. (To Jan. 19) DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2023 annual meeting in Davos. (To Jan. 20) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 16

** TALLINN - Vahagn Khachaturyan, president of Armenia, will meet with Estonian President Alar Karis. ** BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly meet to review progress in talks over Northern Ireland. THE HAGUE, Netherlands - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to travel to The Hague. BERLIN - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki holds a speech at festive matinee for Wolfgang Schauble, 50 years in the German Bundestag - 1030 GMT. BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2023. (To Jan. 18) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

** WASHINGTON DC - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to the United States on Jan. 17 and is due to meet his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken on Jan. 18. (To Jan. 18) ** WASHINGTON DC - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at White House.

** DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - Polish President Andrzej Duda, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski and Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya take part in World Economic Forum session "In Defence of Europe" - 0730 GMT. DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and German Finance Minister Robert Habeck discuss trade and growth at WEF - 1300 GMT. DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, Qatari Foreign Minister, Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Finnish Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto, attend World Economic Forum session "Keeping the Lights on amid Geopolitical Fracture" - 1400 GMT. DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks at a World Economic Forum event - 1400 GMT. DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addresses the World Economic Forum - 1015 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visit the Federal Office for Foreign Affairs in Brandenburg an der Havel - 1100 GMT. DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - First Deputy Managing Director, International Monetary Fund, Gita Gopinath, and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner attend World Economic Forum session "Stemming the Cost of Living Crisis" - 1400 GMT. DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Moldovan President Maia Sandu attend World Economic Forum session "War in Europe: Year 2" - 1515 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - United States Conference of Mayors conducts 91st Winter Meeting in Washington. (To Jan. 20) BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18 LIMA - Christian Salazar, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights visits Peru invited by President Boluarte. DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland take part in World Economic Forum session on "Restoring Security and Peace." - 1615 GMT DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, addresses the World Economic Forum - 1630 GMT. BERN - President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol travels to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos (To Jan. 19) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 19 ** MINSK - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Minsk to meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the new head of Belarusian Foreign Ministry Sergei Aleinik.

** DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - ECB President Christine Lagarde, European Commission VP Valdis Dombrovskis, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković speak in Davos - 0930 GMT. ** DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - Ukraine House in Davos stages the event "The Path to Victory: A Conversation with Ukraine's Top Diplomat", with Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum - 1100 GMT.

** DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - World Economic Forum session "Repowering the World", on how, in the context of a global energy crisis, world leaders and private decision-makers balance short-term needs with longer-term supply, sustainability and affordability requirements in a fraught geopolitical environment - 1400 GMT. ** DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot and European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness speak about crypto assets in Davos - 1400 GMT. DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses the World Economic Forum - 1400 GMT. BARCELONA - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and French President Emmanuel Macron meet in Barcelona during the Spain-France summit. DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola speaks at WEF session - 1615 GMT. DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol addresses the World Economic Forum - 1030 GMT. HANOI - OECD Economic Surveys: Vietnam. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

** DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - ECB President Christine Lagarde, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speak in Davos - 1000 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou for closed door talks at Berlin's chancellery - 1245 GMT. DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - President of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende, gives his closing remarks as the four-day meeting comes to a close - 1100 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 21 BRATISLAVA - Slovakia Referendum Election. FRIULI-VENEZIA GIULIA, Italy - 2023 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (To Jan. 28). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 23 MADRID - Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino speaks at Forum Europa in Madrid to present the President of the European Banking Authority José Manuel Campa - 0800 GMT. BUENOS AIRES - Brazil's President Lula da Silva meets with his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez during his first official trip abroad since he became head of the state for the third time. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova - 1130 GMT. CAPE TOWN - World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

** BUENOS AIRES - Brazil's President Lula da Silva meets with his Uruguayan counterpart Luis Lacalle Pou. BUENOS AIRES - Brazil's President Lula da Silva ends three-day official visit to Argentina. STOCKHOLM - EU justice ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union (To Jan. 27). EGYPT - 12th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 27 ** BRASILIA - Brazil's President Lula da Silva will meet with governors of the 26 states. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 30 GENEVA - World Health Organization executive board meets in Geneva to determine the global health agenda for the year. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 KINSHASA - Pope Francis makes first papal visit to Democratic Republic of Congo in 37 years. (To Feb. 3) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2 STOCKHOLM - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck heads to Stockholm, where he will hold bilateral talks with counterparts on economic, energy and trade policy, as well as meet with the business community. GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3 HELSINKI - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck meets with his Finnish counterparts to discuss economic, energy and trade policy issues as well as meet with the business community. LISBON - Antonio Costa Silva, Portugal's economy minister, to hold a news conference with the country's foreign press association AIEP - 1000 GMT. JUBA - Pope Francis will visit South Sudan. (To Feb. 5) BRUSSELS - EU-Ukraine summit. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2023 (To Feb. 21) GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 QUITO – Ecuador Referendum Election. MONACO - Monacan National Council Election. NICOSIA - Presidency of Cyprus Election. LOS ANGELES - 65th Annual Grammy Awards. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. GLOBAL - International day of zero tolerance to female genital mutilation. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7 GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2023 with all proceedings and celebrations to be based around the theme "Want to talk about it? Making space for conversations about life online". - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9 BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (To Feb 10). BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will give a speech at an energy dialogue organized by the BEE association for renewable energy - 1500 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU leaders to meet on migration, competitiveness vs U.S. and China. (To Feb. 10) NEW YORK CITY – Men's New York Fashion Week 2023 (To Feb. 12) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2023 (To Feb. 21). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13 BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day. GENEVA, Switzerland - Human Rights Council - Organizational meeting on the 52nd session. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 18th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. NEW YORK CITY – Women's New York Fashion Week 2023 (To Feb. 17) BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16 BERLIN - 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (To Feb. 22) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 15th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2023 (To Feb. 25) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19 LONDON - 76th British Academy Film Awards. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 STOCKHOLM - EU energy ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. (To Feb. 22) NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim presents the nation's budget for 2023. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 ABUJA - Nigerian House of Representatives Election. ABUJA - Nigerian Presidential Election. ABUJA - Nigerian Senate election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27 GENEVA,Switzerland - Human Rights Council meeting (To March 31) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1 STOCKHOLM - EU defence ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 2 STOCKHOLM - EU defence and foreign ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 3 STOCKHOLM - EU foreign ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 5 TALLINN - Estonian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 7 PALIKIR - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 9 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Mar. 10) BRUSSELS – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Mar. 10) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 10 PARIS - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit France for British-French summit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 13 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 14 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 LONDON - British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go with it. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 17

** VIENNA - The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) foreign ministers will meet in Vienna, Austria. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 20 ** BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 21

** BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 23 ** BRUSSELS - European Council meeting. (To Mar. 24) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)