Left Menu

Trial begins over death of two BJP workers in Tikunia violence

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:34 IST
Trial begins over death of two BJP workers in Tikunia violence
  • Country:
  • India

Trial in the Tikunia violence case related to the death of two BJP workers and a driver began in the court of additional district judge I (ADJ-I) Sunil Kumar Verma on Friday.

The prosecution produced Sumit Jaiswal, the complainant in the case, as a witness in the court, additional district government counsel Rajesh Kumar Singh told PTI.

The statement of the prosecution witness, Jaiswal, was recorded, and he was cross-examined by defence counsels, he said. Singh said the cross-examination could not be summed up following which the judge fixed January 25 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The violence in the Tikunia police station limits in Uttar Pradesh’s Kheri district on October 3, 2021, had led to the killing of eight people, including four farmers, a journalist, two BJP workers and a driver, and injuries to several others.

Police had lodged two FIRs in this connection.

Jagjeet Singh had filed a complaint (on the basis of which FIR number 219 was lodged) over the deaths of four farmers and a journalist in the incident, naming Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, as the prime accused.

A cross-FIR (number 220) was lodged by Sumit Jaiswal in connection with the deaths of two BJP workers and a driver against some unidentified persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023