Maha: 'Manjha' worth Rs 6,300 seized in Latur, trader booked

PTI | Latur | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:44 IST
Maha: 'Manjha' worth Rs 6,300 seized in Latur, trader booked
Ahead of Makar Sankranti, a festival associated with kites, the police in Maharashtra’s Latur district on Friday seized banned “manjha” or nylon strings worth Rs 6,300, an official said.

The state government has prohibited the use of such kite strings, which are coated with metal dust or powdered glass, as it poses risks to birds, animals and humans, said Crime Branch Inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande.

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court had directed local bodies last month to conduct surprise checks to curb the menace of nylon manjha, after which Latur police formed special squads for the purpose.

Acting on a tip off, a shop in Labour Colony was raided and nylon kite string worth Rs 6,300 was seized, Bhatlwande said.

A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and the Environment Protection Act has been registered against the shop owner, said the official.

