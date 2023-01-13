Foreign liquor seized from car in Latur, one person arrested

One person was arrested after a car allegedly smuggling foreign liquor was apprehended on Thursday in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said.

The car was stopped at MHADA colony based on a tip off and boxes containing foreign liquor were seized, the official said.

''One person was arrested while the other occupant fled. A case has been registered under Maharashtra Prohibition Act and Indian Penal Code provisions. The arrested accused has said he stole the liquor consignment from a hotel on Nilanga-Aurad Shahajani road in the intervening night of January 11 and 12,'' he added.

