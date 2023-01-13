Left Menu

Foreign liquor seized from car in Latur, one person arrested

PTI | Latur | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:51 IST
Foreign liquor seized from car in Latur, one person arrested
  • Country:
  • India

One person was arrested after a car allegedly smuggling foreign liquor was apprehended on Thursday in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said.

The car was stopped at MHADA colony based on a tip off and boxes containing foreign liquor were seized, the official said.

''One person was arrested while the other occupant fled. A case has been registered under Maharashtra Prohibition Act and Indian Penal Code provisions. The arrested accused has said he stole the liquor consignment from a hotel on Nilanga-Aurad Shahajani road in the intervening night of January 11 and 12,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023