Attempted arson in northeast Delhi, police begin probe

Two unidentified persons allegedly set fire to a house in northeast Delhis Bhajanpura area, police said on Friday. Around 2.30 am on Sunday, two to three people set fire outside a house in Vijay Park, Bhajanpura, in which one motorcycle and a bicycle were damaged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 20:01 IST
Two unidentified persons allegedly set fire to a house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Friday. A purported video of the incident, which took place at 2.30 am on Sunday, has been widely circulated on social media. In the video, two masked men are seen pouring what is believed to be a flammable fluid at the house's main gate. One of them then sets fire to the gate. Around 2.30 am on Sunday, two to three people set fire outside a house in Vijay Park, Bhajanpura, in which one motorcycle and a bicycle were damaged. However, no one was injured, the police said. The house is owned by Nafees Malik, a scrap dealer. Malik told the police that he was sleeping on the first floor when he woke up and saw smoke inside his house around 2.30 am. Later, he came downstairs and saw that his motorcycle and bicycle had caught fire. A case under sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred or (in case of agricultural produce) ten rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bhajanpura police station, a senior police official said. The police are analysing footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity to identify the suspects. The family has not been able to provide any clue about any enmity with someone who may have caused such mischief or about the suspects seen in the CCTV footage, the police said.

