US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after bank results

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as remarks from executives of major U.S. banks deepened concerns about a slowdown in economic growth, while a slump in Tesla's shares also pressured the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 257.18 points, or 0.75%, at the open to 33932.79.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 22.57 points, or 0.57%, at 3,960.60, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 94.74 points, or 0.86%, to 10,906.37 at the opening bell.

