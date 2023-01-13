Important matters heard by the Delhi High Court on Friday, January 13:Important matters heard by the Delhi High Court on Friday, Janua'

* Delhi HC Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad Friday recused from hearing a plea seeking review of its order dismissing a challenge to the appointment of Justice D Y Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

* HC sought the response of the National Investigation Agency to a plea by an alleged member of the banned Indian Mujahideen seeking day-to-day hearing in a terror case pending against him before a special court here.

* HC asked the city government to file a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on installation of CCTV cameras in classrooms of government schools. * HC has expressed ''enormous concern'' over missing of a large volume of land and property records from a Sub-Registrar's office and sought presence of the city government's Inspector General of Registration.

