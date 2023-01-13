About 18 lakh people benefitted from mine water: Coal ministry

About 18 lakh people living in the proximity of mining areas are benefitted from the water discharged by the coal mines, according to the coal ministry.

As directed by the ministry, coal PSUs are taking several steps for conservation and efficient use of mine water by supplying the same in the command areas for community usages such as drinking and irrigation.

''Mine water discharged from the operational mines as well as water available in abandoned mine voids of coal/lignite PSUs (public sector undertakings) are benefitting approximately 18 lakh people living in about 900 villages in the proximity of coal mining areas,'' the coal ministry said in a statement on Friday.

During the current fiscal, coal/lignite PSUs planned to supply around 4,000 LKL of mine water for community use of which 2,788 LKL has been supplied till December 2022. From this 881LKL has been used for domestic purposes including drinking.

