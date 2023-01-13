NIA and Jammu Police will investigate recent terror attacks together: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting in Jammu on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, today. The meeting was also attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, Financial Commissioner (ACS) Home, DGP, Jammu and Kashmir, Commander, Northern Command, Army and Intelligence, and other senior officers of BSF and CRPF among others.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu after the meeting, the Union Home Minister said that "My desire was to share the grief of victims' families of the of the Rajouri terror attacks, but I could not go there due to bad weather, I spoke to all the families over the phone and tried to join their grief". Shri Shah said that the courage of all those victims' families is an example for the whole country, it is a big thing to maintain the morale of fighting hard even after such a big incident.

The Union Home Minister said that following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all security agencies are fighting a decisive battle against terrorism. He said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands firmly with the families of the victims and is determined to help them. Mr. Shah said that with full empathy, the affected families would be given benefits through various schemes of government, along with this all possible help will be provided by the LG with relief measures under his authority.

Shri Amit Shah said that a detailed meeting was held with security agencies in Jammu on all aspects of security, discussions were also held on creating a very secure grid in the coming days. He said that all the security agencies of the country are fully prepared and their morale is high with confidence to prevent such incidents. He said that NIA and Jammu Police will jointly investigate the terrorist incidents that took place in these two days and this investigation will be done keeping together all the incidents that happened in the last one and a half years.

The Union Home Minister said that support and information systems of terrorist groups were also discussed in detail during the meeting and all the agencies have assured to create of a complete 360-degree security mechanism. Mr. Shah said that the people responsible for these terrorist attacks will be brought to book at the earliest and will be dealt with severe punishment.

Shri Amit Shah said that compared to the time when menace of terrorism started in Jammu and Kashmir, there have been the least number of incidents and deaths in recent times. He said that within three months the security grid in every area of Jammu would be made impenetrable by further strengthening it. He said that I assure the citizens of Jammu that whatever may be the intention of the terrorist organizations, our security agencies will be ready to protect Jammu.

(With Inputs from PIB)