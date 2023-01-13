Biden to expedite deportation relief for migrants caught up in labor abuses - document
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 21:21 IST
The Biden administration will expedite the deportation relief process for immigrants in the United States illegally who witness or experience labor abuses in an announcement set for Friday, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) document.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
