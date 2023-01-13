JSBC calls off strike after order from Bar Council of India

The Jharkhand State Bar Council (JSBC) on Friday decided to call off its strike to protest hike in court fees after the Bar Council of India (BCI) ordered it to withdraw the agitation.

As many as 35,000 advocates across the state were directed by the JSBC to refrain from judicial work from January 6 to protest the hike in court fees. Though some advocates in the Jharkhand High Court continued work despite the directive, work in the district courts across the state remained disturbed.

JSBC member and spokesperson Sanjay Vidrohi after a meeting of the state bar council on Friday said that JSBC on the basis of the BCI order has decided to call off its earlier direction to members to abstain from judicial work.

He said lawyers have been told to resume judicial work from January 16.

''Though the strike has been called off, the protest of the legal fraternity demanding reduction of court fees increased by the government will be on. The mode and manner of the protest will be decided by the members of the council,'' Vidrohi added.

Earlier in the day, the Bar Council of India directed the JSBC to immediately withdraw the agitation and sought an explanation regarding reasons behind the decision to call the strike.

BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra in a letter ordered the JSBC to withdraw the strike.

Mishra in his letter has also asked why the grievances of the JSBC were not tabled before the Jharkhand High Court.

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday instituted a contempt petition against the JSBC for calling a strike and sending notices to advocates who appeared before the HC during it.

