Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL101 PM-GLOBALSOUTH-LD SUMMIT PM Modi announces project to provide essential medical supplies to developing nations New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a project under which India will provide essential medical supplies to developing nations in case of natural disasters or humanitarian crisis and proposed to set up a 'centre of excellence' to facilitate development solutions to these countries. DEL71 GLOBALSOUTH-LD JAISHANKAR Jaishankar describes UN as frozen 1945-invented mechanism unable to articulate wider concerns New Delhi: India on Friday vowed to work towards building a consensus among the G20 nations for a green development pact to facilitate investments in sustainable lifestyle and pitched for larger discussions on ''data for development'' to bridge digital divide among various countries.

DEL98 UKD-JOSHIMATH-DHAMI Moving step by step to address land subsidence problem in Joshimath: Uttarakhand CM Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said his government is moving step by step to address the issues of subsidence-hit Joshimath town in Chamoli district.

DEL35 PM-LD CRUISE Strong connectivity essential for building developed India: PM Modi Varanasi: Strong connectivity is essential for building a developed India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while flagging off the world's longest river cruise 'MV Ganga Vilas' which will travel 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh via Bangladesh, sailing across 27 river systems.

DEL50 CONG-LD DHANKHAR Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Cong calls it part of 'game plan to orchestrate confrontation' New Delhi: Upping the ante, the Congress on Friday alleged that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's comments on the judiciary were part of a ''game plan to orchestrate a confrontation'', and cited his predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu's remarks in 2020 that the Constitution is supreme.

DEL81 JK-LD SHAH Rajouri terror attacks probe given to NIA, security action plan finalised for Jammu region: Amit Shah Jammu: The probe into the recent terror attacks in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday, as he assured the people of Jammu region of a secure atmosphere with a new action plan having 360-degree security net.

DEL92 CBI-LALU CBI gets Centre's sanction to prosecute Lalu Prasad in land-for-jobs scam New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has got the Centre's sanction to prosecute former railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, officials said on Friday.

DEL44 DL-KANJHAWALA-COPS-LD SUSPEND Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police suspends 11 cops on duty in PCR vans, at pickets on fateful night New Delhi: Delhi Police Friday suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged under a car, officials said.

BOM16 MP-SHARAD-LD LAST RITES Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP on Saturday Bhopal: The last rites of veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav will take place at his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Saturday, his close associate said here on Friday.

DEL86 CBI-FCI FCI corruption: CBI searches 19 more locations, arrests another official New Delhi: The CBI has searched 19 more locations, made another arrest and recovered an additional Rs 23 lakh as part of its ongoing search operation against a corrupt syndicate of FCI officials, rice mill owners and grain merchants, officials said Friday.

LEGAL LGD17 DL-COURT-2NDLD AIRINDIA Twist to Air India peeing incident, accused claims he did not urinate on woman New Delhi: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, told a Delhi court on Friday he did not commit the offensive act and that the alleged victim seems to have urinated on herself.

LGD23 SC-MONEY LAUNDERING-BAIL SC refuses to grant bail to accused in money laundering case related to Yes Bank scam New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain the bail plea of Naresh T Jain, the internal auditor of travel firm Cox & Kings India and its group companies, who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case related to the Rs 3,642-crore Yes Bank scam.

LGD19 SC-HATE SPEECHES-TV Hate speeches complete menace, we want free and balanced press in India: SC New Delhi: Hate speeches are a ''complete menace'', the Supreme Court observed on Friday and rued the lack of regulatory control on TV news content, saying it wants ''free and balanced press in India''. LGD14 SC-LAW COMMISSION Law making in legislative domain: SC refuses to entertain plea to declare Law Commission as 'statutory body' New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to declare the Law Commission a ''statutory body'' and appoint the panel's chairperson and members.

FOREIGN FGN55 CHINA-INDIA-LD TRADE India-China trade climbs to USD 135.98 billion in 2022, trade deficit crosses USD 100 billion for the first time Beijing: The trade between India and China touched an all-time high of USD 135.98 billion in 2022, while New Delhi's trade deficit with Beijing crossed the USD 100 billion mark for the first time despite frosty bilateral relations, according to data released by the Chinese customs on Friday. By K J M Varma FGN33 US-BIDEN-DOCUMENTS-LD WH President Biden does not know what is in the classified documents found at his place: White House Washington: President Joe Biden takes classified documents and information ''very seriously'' and does not know what is in the secret papers found at the garage of his personal residence and private office, the White House has said, as it defended him amid a furor over the discovery. By Lalit K Jha

