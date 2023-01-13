Maoists trigger IED blasts in Jharkhand forest, no report of any injury
- Country:
- India
The CPI(Maoists) on Friday triggered three improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in Jharkhand's West Singbhum district when security forces were carrying out search operations but nobody was injured in the explosions, a senior police officer said.
Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said the security forces were carrying out search operations in Tumbahaka forest when the IEDs exploded.
However, all the personnel of law enforcing agencies were safe and no injury was reported in the incident, the SP said.
The search operation was going on in the forest, he added.
Earlier on Thursday three jawans of the CRPF's elite Cobra battalion were injured in a landmine blast and on Wednesday six security personnel were injured in a blast triggered by Maoists in the district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
KIYG Under-18 Men's Qualifiers: Haryana, Odisha, Jharkhand, MP set for semis
Jharkhand: 20-year-old man killed by leopard in Garhwa, fourth death in 3 weeks
Husband arrested in Jharkhand actor's highway murder in West Bengal
Our government took several bold, visionary decisions despite challenges: Jharkhand CM Soren
Security forces seize huge cache of arms, ammunition & explosives in Jharkhand's Lohardaga