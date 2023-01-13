Left Menu

Rajasthan Police to go paperless, DGP issues orders

Mishra started it by e-signing the order on the same, according to a release.The e-file module will be implemented in branches of the police headquarters, police ranges and offices of the superintendents of police and their subordinates in phases.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-01-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 22:14 IST
Rajasthan Police will go fully paperless with the e-file module system being adopted in a phased manner.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra on Friday issued guidelines for the transition.

''The DGP has issued detailed guidelines to the police officers and directed them to adopt the e-file module in a phased manner to make the functioning of the police department paperless.

The e-file module will be implemented in branches of the police headquarters, police ranges and offices of the superintendents of police and their subordinates in phases. From January 30, the work of file maintenance will be done on the basis of the e-file module's work plan, Mishra said in the statement.

The State Crime Records Bureau has been appointed as the nodal agency for the project's implementation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

