Punjab govt to soon begin disbursing Rs 1,000 a month to women: Minister

The AAP government in Punjab will soon begin disbursing Rs 1,000 a month to all women in the state, Minister Baljit Kaur said on Friday. ''Data regarding the amount of Rs 1,000 per month that will be given to women has been prepared. ''Soon this amount will be started to be provided to them,'' an official statement quoted Kaur, the Social Security, Women and Child Development minister as saying.

AAP's ''guarantee'' of giving Rs 1,000 per month to every adult woman was one of its key poll promises ahead of last year's Assembly elections.

The AAP stormed to power with a landslide win, bagging 92 of the 117 assembly seats. But the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation has come under fire from the opposition for not fulfilling its key poll promises.

Kaur, who was attending a Lohri event in Bathinda, said the state government was also making special efforts to provide employment to youths.

More than 25,000 government jobs have been provided in nine months, she said.

