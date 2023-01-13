Telangana: SHO arrested for 'cheating' man in land deal

The Station House Officer (SHO) of a police station in the city was arrested on Friday for allegedly cheating a man after promising to sell him a piece of land, police said.

The complainant alleged that the SHO and another person took Rs 55 lakh from him as advance for the sale of the land. However, the complainant later came to know that the said land belonged to a trust which cannot be sold, they said.

The SHO and the other person did not return the money when the complainant asked for it, policemen of the Rachakonda Commissionerate said.

A case of cheating, and also under other relevant sections of law, was registered.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand suspended the SHO in the wake of his arrest, a police release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)