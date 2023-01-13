Mumbai: Four persons held for firing at civic contractor's car

Four people were arrested for allegedly firing at a civic contractor's car in Kurla area of Mumbai earlier this week, a police official said on Friday.

The firing took place on the car of Suraj Pratap Singh Devda at Kapadia Nagar gate on Monday night, he said.

''The firing was carried out by two persons on the behest of two others. On the basis of CCTV footage of the vicinity and technical surveillance, we held four persons from an eatery on the Mumbai-Agra highway at Bhiwandi in Thane district,'' he said.

''The four are in the 20-29 age group and are residents of Ghatkopar. They are history-sheeters with crimes against their names in Gahtkopar and Bhoiwada. They have been charged with attempt to murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act provisions,'' the official informed.

