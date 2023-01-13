Left Menu

Trump loses bid to dismiss rape accuser's second defamation lawsuit

Updated: 13-01-2023 23:11 IST
A federal judge on Friday rejected Donald Trump's bid to dismiss writer E. Jean Carroll's second lawsuit accusing the former U.S. president of defamation for denying he raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said Trump's argument that Carroll's defamation claim was legally insufficient because she failed to allege "special damages" was without merit.

He also rejected Trump's argument that Carroll's claim under New York's Adult Survivors Act must be dismissed because the law violated the due process clause of the state's constitution.

