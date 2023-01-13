Trump loses bid to dismiss rape accuser's second defamation lawsuit
A federal judge on Friday rejected Donald Trump's bid to dismiss writer E. Jean Carroll's second lawsuit accusing the former U.S. president of defamation for denying he raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said Trump's argument that Carroll's defamation claim was legally insufficient because she failed to allege "special damages" was without merit.
He also rejected Trump's argument that Carroll's claim under New York's Adult Survivors Act must be dismissed because the law violated the due process clause of the state's constitution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
