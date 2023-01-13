Left Menu

Search continues to track down terrorists involved in Rajouri attacks

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-01-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 23:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district as a massive cordon and search operation continues for over 10 days.

Over 60 people have been questioned by the police in connection with the terror attacks that left seven people dead and 14 others injured in Dhangri village in Rajouri, sources said.

To track down attackers, security forces are conducting a massive operation in Rajouri district with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army leading the efforts and the central armed paramilitary forces (CAPFs) assisting them operations, they said.

The main areas where the operations are being conduct are in Kandi, Budhal, Kalakote, Dharamsal, the official sources said.

They said some operations have also been conducted in villages in Nowshera that are located ahead of the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS).

The troops have also conducted operations in some villages under the Darhal police station limits, located just at foothills of the snow-covered Pir Panjal mountain ranges, the sources said.

Special motor vehicle checkpoints (MCVPs) have also been installed on all main roads in the district, the sources said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said intensive cordon and search operations are going on across Rajouri to trace the attackers.

He said questioning of suspects is going on and police have got vital leads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

